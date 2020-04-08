RUMFORD – Miss Pauline Cloutier, 94, died Monday April 6, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home. She was formerly of Spruce St in Rumford. Born in Rumford, on February 2, 1926 she was a daughter of Emile and Angelina (Poirier) Cloutier. She was graduate of Stephens High School class of 1944. Pauline worked at Hannaford’s Super Market in the Rumford area for many years until her retirement. Following her retirement, she worked at the free store in Mexico. She was a Communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church in Rumford and she was also an avid golfer. She was predeceased by her sister, Theresa Gaudet, brothers George, John and Harris Cloutier and her best friend Jo Gaccetta. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com. Graveside services will be held later in the spring at St John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME 04276Those who desire may contribute to the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church7 Brown St,Mexico, ME 04257in her memory.

