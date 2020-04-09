AUBURN – Cenis “May” Turcotte, a resident of Sarah Frye Assisted Living in Auburn Maine, passed away peacefully April 4, 2020 with loving family by her side. Born October 6, 1925 as Cenis “May” Polland, in North Parsonsfield, Maine. The daughter of Arthur and Florence Polland. She attended a one room schoolhouse in Oxford, Maine, along with most of her 11 siblings. May worked for many local shoe shops until her retirement. Her hobbies include, crafts made with beads, gardening both flowers and vegetables, but most of all she loved to cook. And cook she did! She was known to give all her baked goods to family, friends and anyone who needed it. Pies, breads, muffins and biscuits. She didn’t stop there, she loved canning, pickles and so much more (yes, she was always giving those away too). May was very handy and could fix most things around her house all on her own. She is survived by one sister, Florence Crowell of Winslow, Maine. Four children, Norma Cook of Alabama, Mary Bussiere of Auburn, Armand Turcotte and his with Mary of Livermore, Irene Chabot and her partner Leo Bilodeau of Woolwich, step daughters Patricia Stamos and Elaine Leavitt. She is also survived by many grandchildren, Jeremy Bussiere, Corey Bussiere, Melanie Vincent, Jim Turcotte, Samantha Frazier, Gloria Howard, Henry Cook, Rick Cook, James Cook, Tim Robbins. She has 18 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her, she was a very special lady. In loving memory of all who predeceased her; Her husband; Raymond Turcotte Sr. Son; Raymond Turcotte Jr. Sisters; Eva, Julia, Violet, Lillian and Virginia. Brothers; Henry, Eugene, Albert, Lawrence and Arthur. Sister in law and long-time friend, Alvena Ziegler. Sons in-law, Dick Bussiere and John Cook. Grandchildren; Cassidy Chabot, Donna Bovin, Jon Robbins and one great-great-grand son. We would like to thank all her caregivers, the staff at Sarah Frye for their excellent level of care for the years she was there. They helped her lead a fulfilling and happy life in her last years. We would also like to thank Beacon Hospice, yet another excellent group of specialized caregivers. Making her final months comfortable and filled with love. Our family will never be able to fully thank these two wonderful groups of people enough. We love you all. Funeral arrangements by Pinette, Dillingham & Lynch. Cremation by Gracelawn Memorial and burial will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Due to unforeseen circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sarah Frye Activities Coordinator,751 Washington St. N,Auburn, ME 04210.or Beacon Hospice245 Center St.,Suite 10A,Auburn, ME 04210

