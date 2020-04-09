LEWISTON – Luz R. St. Linger, 92, of Lewiston, passed away the morning of Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Russell Park Manor. She was born on December 13, 1927 in Popayan, Colombia. Luz was one of eight siblings. She was raised on the family farm in Popayan. Later in the city of Popayan she attended a private Catholic school with the nuns. After graduation, she went to business school-college and earned an associates degree in accounting. She met her husband to be, Frederic St. Linger, at the Club Nautico where she worked as an accountant, while he was working as a field engineer in Cali, Colombia. They fell in love and soon married in 1961. They started a life together traveling to India, Europe, and Egypt, where their daughter Marlene was born, and Eventually on to the U.S. to start a home where they began new life in Lawerence, Mass. and ending life in Lewiston. She became a homemaker for many years. Survivors include; her daughter, Marlene Adair of Bethlehem, NH, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Frederick A. St. Linger. Services for Mrs. St. Linger will be held at a later date. Interment, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Condolences, donations, and a video tribute can be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com

« Previous