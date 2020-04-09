AUBURN – Althea B. Morse, 91, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born August 31, 1928 in Sumner, the daughter of Willie and Hazel Bowker.Althea attended Paris schools and graduated from Paris High School. She married Clayton L. Morse “Tater”, on August 12, 1950. Althea worked most of her years as secretary to the principal at Fox School in South Paris until her retirement. During her long life she and Tater enjoyed traveling with their camper, spending summers at Freeport campgrounds with family and friends. They also spent 17 winters in Florida. Althea was a beautiful knitter and enjoyed ceramics, sewing, and cross stitching. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. Althea is survived by her husband Tater of 70 years, son, Blane Morse of Carrabassett Valley and daughter, Cindy Wing and husband, Arthur of Auburn; four grandchildren, Mandy Melanson and husband Mike, Nathan Morse and wife Angela, Eric Wing and wife Tanya, and Breanna Wing; six great grandchildren, Lily, Bruce, Landon, Arianna, Julia and Eric Junior.She was predeceased by a brother, Malcolm and sister, Dot. The family would like to thank the staff at both Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and the staff at the Hospice House for their wonderful care during her declining health.Interment will be in the family plot at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. In lieu of flowers,the family would like everyone to perform an act of kindness by “paying it forward” to someone.

