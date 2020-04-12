WINTHROP – Sandra L. (Bartlett) Delisle, 74, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to all, died peacefully at home with her loving husband, Bill, and family by her side (social distancing guidelines were followed, lol) on April 9, 2020. She was born in Rumford, Maine on Dec. 9, 1945, a daughter of the late Murray and Bernice (Souble) Bartlett.Sandy was a graduate of Mexico High School in Mexico, Maine class of 1964 (where she met the love of her life at a dance) and a communicant of St. Michael’s Parish. In 2001, their dream came true when they built a home on Cobbossee Lake. Sandy loved living on the lake watching the seasons change through their windows. She was previously employed for many years at Gardiner Savings Bank and also worked many years with her husband and two sons at Horace Mann Insurance Company. The job Sandy loved the most was being at home raising two sons and taking care of four grandchildren, which meant the world to her. She also had a love for baking, needlepoint, knitting, crocheting and reading.Sandy was predeceased by a brother, Donald Bartlett, and a sister, Colleen Brown. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William J. Delisle “Bill” of Winthrop; two sons: Steven Delisle and his wife Sally of Quakertown, Pa., and Jeffrey Delisle and his wife, Michelle, of Manchester; a brother, John Bartlett of Rumford; a sister, Maureen Arsenault of Rumford; four grandchildren: Cameron, Hudson, Alexis and Ella Delisle as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center, the doctors and nurses with MaineGeneral Hospice Care and the home health caregivers who provided 24 hour care while Sandy enjoyed her last days at home with family. At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church at a later date (when social distancing restrictions are lifted). Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. Jude’s Research Hospital,Memorial Giving,501 St. Jude’s Place,Memphis, TN, 38105or stjude.org.

« Previous