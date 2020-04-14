AUBURN — Architecture, engineering and planning firm Harriman has appointed new leadership effective June 1, 2020.

Harriman, which celebrates its 150th year in 2020, announced that the board of directors have appointed Mark Lee as chief executive officer and Jim Fortin as chief operations officer. Together, they will be responsible for leading the firm’s architecture, engineering and planning practice.

These new appointments coincide with the retirement of President and CEO Clif Greim.

By creating distinct areas of focus, the new leadership team will enable

Harriman to respond more effectively to evolving client needs.

As CEO, Lee will drive strategy, vision and business development.

In the role of COO, Fortin will focus on internal organization, client service and project delivery. They will also remain deeply focused in supporting their current positions in their respective design studios.

Since joining Harriman in 1996, Lee has been instrumental in helping the firm to develop new centers of expertise, focusing attention on sustainability and cultivating a culture of openness. Lee holds Bachelor of Science degrees in architectural engineering and civil engineering from Drexel University and a master of architecture degree from Boston Architectural College.

Fortin’s career at Harriman spans nearly 15 years. He leads the structural and civil engineering studio. His expertise encompasses major new construction and renovation projects in the medical, educational, commercial, industrial, housing and retail markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

