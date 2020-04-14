NORWAY – Judy M. Lebroke, 74, of Norway passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home. She was born in Norway on September 8, 1945, the daughter of Earle and Mary Buck Billings. She attended local schools. Her proudest accomplishment was when she received her certified nurses aid certificate and worked at local nursing homes. Over the years, she also worked at several restaurants, laundromats, shoe shops and she volunteered at Responsible Pet Care. She adopted several cats, always taking the oldest ones. She was a member of the Norway Fireman’s Auxillary, where she enjoyed working in their booth at the Oxford County Fair. In her younger years, she and her longtime companion Ernest Truman enjoyed many camping and fishing trips to Moosehead Lake with her children. Judy was a member of the First Congregational Church in South Paris where she was active in The Thalian’s Club and made many friends. She enjoyed writing letters and had a pen pal named Faye in Idaho. They wrote back and forth for 25 years. She loved the holidays and looked for any excuse to have a party or family get together. She was well known for her peanut butter fudge, yeast rolls and decorated cakes. She was happiest when she was doing something to help others. Judy is survived by her daughter, Donna Lebroke of Minot; her son, Robert Lebroke Jr. and his wife, Belinda of West Paris; grandchildren, Jasmine Grover, Patricia Lebroke and Brady Lebroke; great-grandchildren, Michael, Abigail and Luna, Angela and Ava; her brothers, Henry Billings, Richard Billings and Stephen Billings; and her sisters, Carolyn Ames and Jane Billings. She was predeceased by her parents; her longtime companion, Ernest Truman; her sisters, Janice, Jacqueline, Joyce and an infant sister; her brothers, Earle Jr., Alan and Terry; and a great-granddaughter, Isabelle. Visitation and funeral services will be held at a later date, when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

