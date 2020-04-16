After 205 days in space and 3,280 orbits of Earth, astronaut Jessica Meir heads home from the International Space Station Thursday night.

Her 86.9 million-mile trip will conclude early Friday when she lands in a remote area of Kazakhstan, ending an historic space mission. Meir, a Caribou native, was the first Maine woman to travel to space, where she participated in the first all-female spacewalk.

For the last eight days, she worked alongside fellow Maine native Chris Cassidy, the first time two Mainers have been in space together.

Meir, NASA astornaut Andrew Morgan and Roscosmos’ Oleg Skripochka will travel home starting Thursday evening in a Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft. They are scheduled to land in Kazakhstan at 1:17 a.m. EDT Friday. The undocking ceremony will be showed on NASA TV and the agency’s website starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Coverage of the parachute-assisted landing begins at 12 a.m. Friday.

Meir is coming home in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, a situation she reflected on this week during a space-to-earth call with comedian Stephen Colbert. She said it has been strange to know she and her fellow crew members are perhaps the only humans not threatened by the coronavirus because they are 250 miles above Earth.

“It’s a little difficult to believe we are truly going back to a different planet,” Meir told Colbert Monday on “The Late Show.”

Meir is no stranger to living and working in isolation, and provided some tips for people who are quarantined at home. She focuses on getting in exercise, sticking with a schedule and daily routine, treating others with kindness and respect, and squeezing in a little fun.

“I think that’s important for your psychological well-being,” she told Colbert.

Earlier this week, Meir and Cassidy spokes to Maine students (and their mothers) during a special event coordinated by the Challenger Learning Center of Maine and the Maine Space Grant Consortium. Wearing polka-dot socks and floating in front of a Maine state flag, Meir described her work on the space station, adjustments to living in space and how she never missed the “creature comforts of home.”

“I haven’t missed anything at home and I think that’s especially because this is my first space flight and there is so much amazing activity and events going on all the time,” she said. “We have this extraordinary view out the window looking down on the planet.”

Viewing the planet through the space station’s cupola has been a dream of Meir’s for a long time. As a young child in Aroostook County, she told her family she wanted to be an astronaut and later wrote in her high school yearbook that her future plans were to “go for a space walk.”

Meir achieved that goal back in October when she and fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch went on the first all-female spacewalk to replace a battery charger. The pair conducted three spacewalks together, totaling 21 hours and 44 minutes outside the space station.

“Going outside the hatch in a spacesuit is the best part of our job,” Meir told Maine students on Monday. “The view we have and the fact that we’re out there on our own just contained in our own little mini spaceship almost, looking back at Earth and the vacuum of space through only your visor is just an extraordinary feeling.”

During her time in space, Meir worked to support about 250 research experiments, including research that could allow bio-artificial organs and tissues to be made in space and used for organ transplants on Earth. Meir told students this week that she also loved taking care of plants and grew two kinds of lettuce.

Meir and her crew mates will land Friday morning on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan, according to NASA. They will then return by Russian helicopters to the recovery staging city in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, where they will split up. Skripockha will return to his home in Star City, Russia, while Meir and Morgan take a NASA plane to Houston.

Meir said this week she is looking forward to the smell of fresh air, being outside among the trees and seeing her loved ones.

“It will be great to see everyone on the ground again, even if it is from a distance,” she said.

