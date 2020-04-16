SCARBOROUGH – Jan Burchard Conant, 90, of South Paris passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home. He was born in Mechanic Falls on May 20, 1929, the son of Forest B. and Thelma Richards Conant. He graduated from South Paris High School, class of 1948, and attended Hamilton College, hoping to become a journalist. In high school, he was an avid baseball player, pitching many no-hitter games. He served our country in Korea in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated restaurants in Mississippi before moving to Maine where he worked in sales in North Conway, New Hampshire and at Bessey Motors in South Paris for many years. With Mac Clark he owned a car rental business in Florida and New Hampshire.He enjoyed watching and attending ball games and he raised gladiolas. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with Mickey Noble, as well as being an excellent cook. He was a former member of the Hebron Community Baptist Church, serving in various capacities. More recently joining the Second Congregational Church of Norway, blending his melodious voice to the congregation. He is survived by his longtime companion Jean Saunders of South Paris; two brothers Roger Richards Conant and wife Lillian of Bethel and Edgewater, Fla. and Ben B. Conant of South Paris; a sister, Charlene Ring and husband, David, of South Paris; his adopted daughter, Ava and John Mire of Nashville, Tenn., and their children, Dylan, Julian and Simon, whom he considered his grandsons; his son, Jan B. Conant II and his wife, Stacey and grandson, Thomas Joel Conant all of Texas.Visitation and funeral services will be held at a later date and time to be announced when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.comDonations in his memory may be made to the Paris Cape Historical Society,19 Park St.South Paris, ME 04281or the HebronHistorical Society358 Paris RoadHebron, ME 04238

