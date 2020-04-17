GREENE – Lewis A. “Fon” Gustin, 86, a resident of Greene, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 11, 1933 in Lewiston, the son of Charles W. Gustin and Gladys M. (Winslow) Gustin. He was a 1952 graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn. Fon proudly joined the U.S.M.C. and served his country in the Korean War. On Oct. 10, 1959, he married Naomi True of Monmouth. They made their home in Greene where they raised their five children; enjoying 37 wonderful years together before her passing on March 5, 1997. He later married Florence Cote on August 10, 2002.He owned and operated Gustin Forest Products, Inc., a small logging business, and finally retired at age 70. He was a Past Master Mason of the Morning Star Lodge #41 A.F. & A.M. in Litchfield, and a past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star.Fon was actively involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren; serving on the Greene PTA, coaching little league baseball for Greene Rec, attending many sporting events, dance recitals, and drama functions. He enjoyed traveling with the ‘gang,’ bowling, snowmobiling, waterskiing and spending time at his camp. He was a character to all that knew him, loved story-telling and sharing a good joke which he did so well in PTA variety show performances. He was an incredible husband, father, Papa and friend to many. He was known by many affectionate names: such as the Fonz, UFon, Fonnie, and Jazza!He is survived by his wife Florence Cote Gustin of Greene; his son, George R. “Randy” Gustin and wife Lynn of Merrill, four daughters, Beth L. Ashcroft and husband Stephen, Laurel A. DePuy, Deanna M. G. Doyle and husband Kevin, Shareen G. Thompson and husband James, all of Litchfield; 11 grandchildren; two half-sisters, Arlene Gauvin of Brunswick, Janice Small of Durham, a half-brother, Ronald Small and wife Linda of Bridgeton. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Naomi Gustin; a granddaughter, Paige E. Gordon; and a brother, George W. Gustin. The family was blessed to be able to care for Fon at home and greatly appreciates the support provided by Androscoggin Home Health Center and Hospice, and the members of the Mid Coast medical community. Interment will be at the North Litchfield Cemetery (True Cemetery), 2400 Hallowell Road, Litchfield, Maine. Arrangement made by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Maine St., Monmouth, Maine 04259. The family will host a full Celebration of Life event at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com If desired, donations can be made to:Oak Hill Boosters Club or: Oak Hill Drama Club 56 School Rd.Wales, ME 04280

