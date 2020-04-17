FARMINGTON – Gerard Kimball Williams, 70, passed away on April 14, 2020, joining his parents and sister in Heaven. Jerry was born on Sept. 3, 1949, the son of Gerard Stinchfield Williams and Minta Kimball Williams, and baby brother to Karen S. Williams.He was born and raised in Farmington, graduating from Farmington High School in 1968, and went on to Bates College in Lewiston, graduating in 1972.Following his father, uncle and grandfather’s footsteps, he graduated from Suffolk Law School in Boston in 1975, and passed both the Maine and Massachusetts Bar Exams in September of 1975. He and his father opened up Williams and Williams Law Office at One Broadway in Farmington and worked together until his father’s unexpected passing in December of 1975. Jerry continued on with the law office, practicing until his retirement in 2011.During his life, he was a member of the Franklin County Bar Association, Farmington Rotary Club, Farmington Kiwanis Club, and served on several boards, including Franklin Savings Bank as a corporator.Jerry is survived by his partner, companion and caregiver, Heidi Knight; his niece, Alanna and husband Vincent, and their three children; his nephew Jared and partner Dara, and their son, Jordan; along with numerous cousins.He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to theFarmington Rotary ClubP.O. Box 864Farmington, ME 04938 orAndroscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

