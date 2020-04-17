AUBURN – Thomas J. May, 39, left this world peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Auburn, with his family by his side. Tom was born in Brunswick on Jan. 31, 1981 and grew up enjoying sports at a young age. He excelled in hockey, soccer, and baseball participating in local youth programs with his brother, Travis. His family spent time together skiing at Sugarloaf and enjoyed many hike excursions in the Bigelow Range near the family ski camp. Special hikes with his Dad included Mt. Katahdin, the Presidential Range in New Hampshire, and a winter snowshoe hike to the Bigelow hut at Avery Peak. Tom was an avid reader. He absorbed every educational opportunity that he could. He graduated from North Yarmouth Academy class of 1999 and was a 2003 graduate of the University of Notre Dame. Tom went on to receive his masters degree in Conflict Resolution at the University of Denver in 2005. While in college, Tom worked summers at the Seeds of Peace International Camp in Otisfield- this is where he found his passion. The philosophy of combining sports at the grassroots level to resolve conflict was the basis of his thesis in the model of Olympic events. The summer after finishing college, Tom worked at the Jerusalem Center for the Seeds of Peace to help organize the Playing for Peace basketball summer camp for young Israelis. Health problems hindered his abilities to pursue a career in the program and he began teaching locally at Natures Classroom in Ocean Park. As his health continued to decline, Tom relocated to Auburn where he found opportunity to volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club. He was able to use his adaptive reading equipment with his progressive vision loss and wrote poetry and short stories. He won a contest sponsored by the Sun Journal to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Great Falls Balloon Festival- he and his Mom took a ride of their lives in a hot air balloon! Toms desire to participate in outdoor activities led him to the Maine Adaptive program. He was able to snowshoe in the winter and kayak and golf in the summer. He looked forward to spending time with the wonderful volunteers for the last few years right up to his final snowshoe event in February. Despite the accolades of Toms athletic abilities and his wonderful mind, Tom had a quiet way about him. He felt his life on earth was about making others around him be the hero. Tom admired athletes who assisted in the glory of sport. His infectious smile and kind spirit are a legacy never to be forgotten. Tom is survived by his father, William and his wife, Martha of Carrabasset Valley; his mother, Ann and her partner, Reginald Gammon of Auburn; his brother, Travis and his wife, Lynn of Saratoga, N.Y. and their children niece, Chenery and nephew, Julian. Tom also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that were part of his journey. The family would like to thank the staff at dYouville Pavilion who provided wonderful care for Tom in the last year. Beacon Hospice shared in his final days- thanks for the support in these trying times with the Covid-19 pandemic. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com . A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Philips Church in Auburn. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation 8 Sundance Lane Newry, ME 04261

