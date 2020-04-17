HEBRON – Mrs. Fay B. Smith, 84, died Tuesday April 14, 2020 at the Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington. She was a resident of Shore Drive in Hebron.Born in Rumford on Dec. 16, 1935, she was a daughter of Leo and Eleanor (Farrar) Bartlett. She was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. Fay loved to sing and was a member of the Methodist Church where she volunteered for many charity events and was a member of the church choir and RAAPA for many years. She also loved reading, cooking, gardening, hiking, and quilting.Fay was married in Rumford Center on Dec. 22, 1957 to Karl Holmes Smith who died in Hebron on Oct. 15, 2018.Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Smith- Baker of Weld, and Elizabeth Smith and husband Peter Joyce of Reno, Nev., a son, Darrell Smith and fiancé Kim Stowell of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Bartlett and Lena Smith; two sisters, Helen Ladd and husband Jack of Woolwich and Barbara Gallant of Newry, brother-in-law, Lee Smith of Buckfield; and several nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Buckfield Village Cemetery in Buckfield. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

