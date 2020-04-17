AUBURN – Juliette “Julie” Bourget, 83, of Auburn, born May 7, 1936, passed away peacefully on Friday April 3, 2020 at Clover Healthcare. She was the oldest of six children of Rosaire Dumont and Jeannette Coulon.Her passion in life was dancing and time spent with family and friends.She is survived by two children, a daughter Lisa Valleriani and a son Norman Bourget; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; her sibblings, Robert Dumont and wife Janet of Florida, Dolores Boucher of Florida, Connie Bishop of Lewiston, Leo Dumont and wife Diane of Auburn, and Paul Dumont of Florida.Julie was predeceased by her father, mother; and a son Valenci Valleriani.The family would like to thank the Dr’s, nurse’s, staff, and Androscoggin Hospice Care for the wonderful care that was given to Julie.Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

