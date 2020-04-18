WEBSTER – David L. Kennedy, 75, of Webster, Mass., passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Webster Manor Nursing Home in Webster. His family and friends meant the world to him and he was committed each day to doing everything he could for those he loved. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marguerite (Mann) Kennedy of Webster; two sons, Jason Kennedy and his wife Carol of Darien, CT, and Justin Kennedy and his wife Angie of Mendham, NJ; four grandchildren, Anden Kennedy and Nolan Kennedy of Darien, CT, Alexandra Kennedy and Josephine Kennedy of Mendham, NJ; a brother, Wesley Kennedy and his wife Patricia of South Berwick, ME; a sister, Linda Kennedy of Guilford, CT; a sister-in-law, Aileen Allard of Sanford, ME; a brother-in-law, John Mann of Bangor, ME; eight nieces and nephews, Wendy Ralph and her husband Bill of Yarmouth, ME, Jennifer Marchi and her husband Chip of Mansfield, MA, Bryan Mann and his wife Kim of York, ME, Nathan Mann and his wife Erica of Springvale, ME, Aaron Mann of Westport, CT, Ian Mann and his wife Sarah of New Gloucester, ME, Eben Mann and his wife Rachel of Kennebunk, ME, and Zachary Mann of Lebanon, ME; a cousin, Gary Sidelinger and his wife Maureen of Cumberland, ME; 10 great nephews, 7 great nieces, and countless friends. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, George Mann and sister-in-law Linda Banville.He was born and raised in Auburn, ME, son of the late Edward W. and Lena B. (Sidelinger) Kennedy, and lived in Vermont, New York, New Hampshire and Maine before moving to Webster in 1978. He graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, ME and received his bachelor’s degree from Husson College in Bangor, ME.Mr. Kennedy worked at Marshalls for over 15 years, retiring in 2006. Previously, he worked at Zayre’s for 30 years. He served in the Army National Guard for six years. Mr. Kennedy was a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC in Oxford, and was a former trustee at the church.Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn, Maine. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational ChurchP.O. Box 585Oxford, MA 01540

