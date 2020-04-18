OXFORD – Grace Irene Killilea, formerly Grace Worley, who was born as Grace Puntoni of Peoria, Ill., passed away at the age of 71 on April 5, 2020, in her home in Oxford, Maine.Grace’s passion was always for her family, especially her grandson, Sebastian. She always spent time with Sebastian as he always put a smile on her face. Grace always had a way of making Sebastian laugh no matter what. She loved fishing from when she was a young girl in Illinois. She loved the outdoors, gardening, birds, making people laugh, being social, and always finding ways to help others. Grace has always been kind and helpful. She was well known for welcoming all the neighborhood kids in for food and a place to stay. This may have come from growing up in a ten-sibling household and, with her father passing young, being always very eager to help out around the house and developing a strong sense of family. A fan of reading, Grace loved mysteries and loved reading to her kids and grand-kids. One of her favorite books when she was a kid was “Skates for Marty” by Barbara Clayton. She loved any movie with Robert Redford in it, especially the movie Out of Africa. Grace loved listening to music especially Motown, oldies but goodies, and rock and roll.She is survived by her husband Paul Killilea of Oxford, her children: James Worley of Oxford, Maine, and Nicole Nickerson of New Gloucester, Maine and Nicole’s husband Matthew Nickerson. One Grandchild, Sebastian Nickerson. Grace’s surviving siblings include Rose Guede of Illinois, Patrick Puntoni of Illinois, Peter Puntoni of Illinois, Janet Osborne of Illinois, and Ruth Stanley in Missouri. Grace was preceded in death by her siblings Tina, Angela and Ila as well as her father, Orlando Puntoni and mother, Relma Puntoni.Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice in memory of Grace.

