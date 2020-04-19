On Tuesday, April 14, President Trump withheld funds supporting the World Health Organization, castigating the organization’s tardy (Jan. 30) declaration of the coronavirus pandemic — a public health emergency. China’s first related death was reported Jan. 11.
Trade adviser Peter Navarro alerted Trump on Jan. 29, and warnings from the U.S. intelligence personnel persisted throughout January and February. After dismissing the outbreak in America as “like the flu” and “it will disappear,” President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, but continues to downplay the pandemic.
It seems quite obvious to me that, in defunding and criticizing the WHO, the president is just trying to deflect blame from himself. This country has a president who can never take responsibility for decisions that do not turn out well and must always find someone to blame.
Kevin Simpson, Auburn
