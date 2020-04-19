RUMFORD – Barbara “Nanny” Richard, 78, of Plymouth Ave. in Rumford, and longtime resident of Auburn Road in Peru, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 16, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn, with her loving husband and daughters, Shelley and Tammy by her side. She was born in Farmington on July 29, 1941, a daughter of Leo and Ivy (Woodcock) Berry. Barbara was a longtime waitress at the Chick a Dee in Turner and was loved by all of her customers and co-workers. She loved her crazy cats, Bubbles and Cuddles, camping, and attending blue grass festivals; and most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a great cook, with her specialty being spaghetti sauce, which her grandchildren could not get enough of. The family truly believes that Barbara is up in Heaven chasing her idle, Merle Haggard. Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Victor Richard of Rumford; daughters, Shelley Bronish and husband Ed of Dixfield, and Tammy Holmes and husband Mark of Wilton; two brothers, Dick Berry of Levant, and Frank Berry and wife Kathy of Vienna; six grandchildren, Barbii Rackliffe and husband Millard, Derek Richards and fiancé Morghan, Blaine Bronish and wife Amber, Matt Bronish and wife Jackie, Ashley Holmes and Emily Holmes; and six great-great-grandchildren, Maddy, Everett, Emily, Cayden, Colmen and Weston. She was predeceased by her parents. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the Richard family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.After restrictions are over, the family will be scheduling a celebration of life for Barbara. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home and Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com If so desired contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to theHospice House236 Stetson Rd.Auburn, ME 04210

