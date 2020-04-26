BOSTON – Carl L. Cutler, 96, of Boston passed away in Boston, on April 23, 2020. He was born in Chelsea, Mass. on May 16, 1923, the son of Meyer and Sophie (Yoselevich) Gottler who emigrated from Vilna, Lithuania where the name was changed to Cutler.After graduating from high school in Chelsea, he served in the European battles in World War II as a member of the U.S. Army 348th Amphibious Engineer Combat Battalion, 5th Brigade which participated in the Invasion of Normandy. Upon completion of his military service, he attended the University of New Hampshire and Boston College Law School. It was at the University of New Hampshire, that he met the former Rebecca Pilver, the great love of his life. They ended up settling in Lewiston-Auburn, where they raised their family and he founded Cutler’s Copy World. He founded the business in 1957 and was its president until he retired in 1985.Mr. Cutler was a long time member of Beth Jacob Synagogue and Temple Shalom. He was a past president of the Auburn Education Council and Washburn School PTA. He was an avid reader, sports enthusiast and superb poker player. He was well regarded in Las Vegas where he was known (along with his signature railroad cap as CC. The Cutler home in Auburn was often filled with family and friends and great meals by Rebecca. Carl was often surrounded by people interested in listening to his stories, his views on politics and life in general. A generous man and friend, he helped many without looking for thanks. He and Rebecca had an enduring and great love that was a model for many.After retirement, he and Rebecca spent time traveling and visiting family until Rebecca became ill with cancer. She predeceased him in 1999.He is survived by his three children, Mara Cutler Scott who lives in Waynesville, N.C. with her husband, Frank A Smith, Matthew Carl Cutler, who lives in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. with his wife, Theresa Cutler, and Gregory Pilver Cutler who lives in Thornton, N.H. with his long term girlfriend Patricia Hughes; grandchildren, Adam Omernik of Raleigh, Lauren Nicole Wehbi (wife of Dr Elias Wehbi) of Newport Beach Calif.; a great-granddaughter, Georgette Theresa Wehbi and another granddaughter is on the way who will be named Evelyn Rebecca Wehbi in honor of Carl’s wife and our mother and matriarch of the Cutler family.Services will be private. Condolences may be accessed online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

