CLINTON, N.Y. – Elaine Mary (Davis) Hartnett, 78, of Clinton, N.Y., entered into the Kingdom of our Lord April 18, 2020. Elaine was born on June 24, 1941, in Lewiston, the daughter of the late Denis and Lillian Griffin Davis. Growing up in a loving family, Elaine graduated from Lewiston High School in 1959; she had a beautifully trained singing voice and was in the Lewiston High School Chorus. She attended Emmanuel College in Boston, with a double major in psychology and education and graduated in 1963. She taught primary grades in Lisbon and Pettingill School in Lewiston. The wife of U.S. Navy Pilot, William James Hartnett, Elaine spent some time moving from place to place with her husband of over 30 years. Places they lived included time stationed in Sicily, Brunswick, and eventually they settled as residents of Clinton, N.Y. where they raised their children.Once in Clinton, Elaine was an active member of St. Mary’s Church, the Clinton Garden Club and other organizations. Elaine stayed home to raise her children and went back to teaching at St. Mary’s School, Clinton from 1986-2004. A loving and supportive mother, Elaine was always there for her children and loved ones. She loved sharing her love of Maine with her children. Elaine continued to pour love into her grandchildren, whom she cherished. Elaine was an avid gardener and a woman of great faith who saw beauty in all things, and believed those were God’s gifts to us.Elaine is survived by her son, Jim (Renee) Hartnett of New Hartford, and daughter Kathleen (Mike) Makuszak of Clayville; her grandchildren, Sophia and James Hartnett, Michael, Lilli, and Julia Makuszak; her brother, Father John Patrick Davis of Lewiston. Elaine had a long list of lifetime friends, which she greatly cherished. Due to the restrictions of COVID a private mass will be held for immediate family. An announcement about a future mass and celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, N.Y. Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com. Those wishing may donate to theAlzheimer’s AssociationCentral New York Chapter441 W. Kirkpatrick St.Syracuse, NY 13204-1305in Elaine’s memory

