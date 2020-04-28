I thought I would speculate about campaign slogans for the November elections, based upon what we are experiencing during this health and economic crisis.
For Donald Trump and the Republicans I see two choices:
1. Recycle the MAGA hats — Make America Great Again. (Only this time, I really mean it.)
2. A MARA hat — Make America Rich Again. (Didn’t I pass the tremendous tax cut to allow big businesses to buy back their stock and contribute to a soaring stock market! I can do it again!)
For Joe Biden and the Democrats I see two choices:
1. A MAGA hat — Make America Great Again. (He failed, I won’t!)
2. A MASA hat — Make America Safe Again. (This is my favorite.)
George Howitt, Lewiston
