I thought I would speculate about campaign slogans for the November elections, based upon what we are experiencing during this health and economic crisis.

For Donald Trump and the Republicans I see two choices:

1. Recycle the MAGA hats — Make America Great Again. (Only this time, I really mean it.)

2. A MARA hat — Make America Rich Again. (Didn’t I pass the tremendous tax cut to allow big businesses to buy back their stock and contribute to a soaring stock market! I can do it again!)

For Joe Biden and the Democrats I see two choices:

1. A MAGA hat — Make America Great Again. (He failed, I won’t!)

2. A MASA hat — Make America Safe Again. (This is my favorite.)

George Howitt, Lewiston