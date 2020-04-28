AUBURN – Cherie Lyn Smith-Market, 44, of Auburn, Maine, passed away on April 23, 2020, at home with her whole family by her side. She was born in Portland , Maine on July 1, 1975, the daughter of Barbara Jean Smith.Cherie attended Bonny Eagle Highschool, and worked for Walmart for over 20 years in Houlton and in auburn.She enjoyed camping, boating, yard sale-ing and going to the movies. she also loved dolphins, and had the opportunity to swim with them at her favorite destination, Florida. Cherie especially cherished time spent with her family and friends.She was predeceased by her stepfather, George Capitan, and her grandparents, Eleanor and Leon Murch.Surviving her are her mother, Barbara Jean Smith; her daughter, Monique Market; her fiance of seven years, Greg Roberge; sister, Amanda and her husband, Perley Garland; her brother, James Richardson and companion, Jen Scott; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer SocietyP.O. Box 22478Oklahoma City, OK 73123Maine Medical CenterPhilanthropy Department22 Bramhall Street.Flowers may be sent to Amanda Garland,9 Eastman Lane,Auburn, ME 04210

