RUMFORD – Shari Lynn Pulsifer, 51, of Rumford, Maine, died of natural causes in Rumford on April 25, 2020. She was born in Gadsden Alabama to Donna Farries of Denver, Colorado. She was later adopted by her parents Jim and Mary Pulsifer of Peru. She attended the Peru School and Rumford High School, class of 1987.She is survived by her life partner, Leslie Van Saun of Rumford, siblings Dean Pulsifer (Sixia) of Lexington, Ky., Christopher Pulsifer (Claire) of Hillsborough, N.J., and Laura Shaw and fiancé, Dan Bilodeau of Auburn. She is also survived by five nephews, three nieces, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by grandparents, Jesse and Elizabeth Hodsdon and Clyde and Maude Pulsifer.Shari had a sensitive heart and loved her cats. She was a wonderful writer and had a sharp sense of humor. She cared more for others than she cared for herself and saw the good in people and overlooked the bad.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Funeral Home 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.In lieu of flowers please contribute to McKennel’s Animal Adoption Agency,88 Hall Hill Road,Rumford, ME 04276in her memory.

« Previous