AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy has announced the 2020 Jean-Dion Match Challenge to provide tuition assistance to families. From now through May 15, Ray ’60 and Louise ’61 Jean and Don Dion ’72 will triple every dollar donated up to a total of $100,000. “We are grateful to our generous alumni and have bolstered our efforts to raise $100,000 and receive the full $200,000 match from the Jeans and the Dions,” stated St. Dom’s President Timothy Gallic.

Monetary loss, including lost wages, have resulted in concerns about students’ ability to pay tuition for the current year. With major fundraising events canceled, the concerns are heightened. The money raised through the Jean-Dion Challenge will help parents pay for this year’s tuition and help secure future tuition assistance needs.

On March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law. The act increases the deductible amount for “qualified contributions” in two ways:

• The law allows all taxpayers who elect the standard deduction to deduct total charitable cash contributions of up to $300 on their 2020 federal tax return.

• The law lifts the existing cap on annual contributions for those who itemize from 60 to 100 percent of adjusted gross income.

The CARES Act provides a temporary incentive for supporters of nonprofits to contribute to their campaigns. The opportunity to triple the dollars donated is unique and an opportunity to support St. Dom’s students and families.

To support St. Dom’s and triple donation dollars, text “Support” to 207-222-7203 or visit www.stdomsmaine.org/support.

