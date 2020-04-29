100 Years Ago: 1920

Charles Thorne of Auburn has sold his share of the business known as the Cushman and Thorne Bakery, to his partner, Carl Eith. The business will be conducted as before, under the sole management of Mr. Eith.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Musical Literary Club, 256 Lisbon St., Lewiston will be the scene of a fashion show to be presented at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The event is being held for the wives of members of the club and their guests. Three of the models to appear in the show are Mrs. Richard St. Hilaire, Mrs. Raymond Morin and Mrs. Robert Biron, They will be featuring fur fashions from the T. J. Murphy Fur Company and hair styles will be created by Provencher Beauty Salon. The theme of the event Is “April Showers Bring May Flowers” with Mrs. Richard Lafrance and Mrs. David Jumper as genera] chairman and are also in charge of the reservations. Mrs. Jean Paul Boisvert will be the commentator.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The class of 1940 at Edward Little High School is looking for the following classmates: Priscilla Stewart Miller, Robert H. Latham, Estelle R. Fogel Fixman, Phyllis Bartlett Wheeler, Alice Marcoux Davala, Evelyn E. Packard Libby and Leo J. Gousse. Anyone with information may contact Lillian Shaw King, Alderwood Road, Auburn.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

