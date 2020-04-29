CANTON – Reginald Ellis Gammon, 87, of Canton, died Sunday April 26, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehab and LTC at Glenridge. He was born in Hartland on March 6, 1933, the son of Willard and Frances (Dyke) Gammon. Reggie lived in Canton for many years and worked for Bass Shoe Factory in Augusta as a mechanic, working on many machines keeping the factory up and running until his retirement. In his spare time during the summers Reg and Marion loved to go camping at Weld Beach Campground. What a sight it was to see Reg driving his four-wheeler around with the little honey wagon in tow heading to the dump station.When Reg had time, he loved to spend it in the garden planting veggies (best vegetables in Canton). With his skilled hands he was always working on his truck, cars, atv’s and every one of them had extra lights, horns and trinkets. The family would like to that the staff at Glenridge for all their help with Reggie. Reginald is survived by his wife Marion Gammon, of Canton; and extended family and friends. A graveside service with social distancing measures will be held on Saturday May 2, at 1 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhome.com