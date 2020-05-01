Free online classes

REGION – New Ventures Maine is offering a number of free online classes. At a time when many Mainers are seeing their livelihoods and finances change overnight, New Ventures has a number of free online courses that can help people navigate this time of economic uncertainty and general anxiety. Check out upcoming courses here! NewVenturesMaine.org or call Chris Morin, Workforce Development Specialist at 753-6531

Western Maine Audubon Announcements/Events

REGION — May 9 annual warbler walk is CANCELLED because of COVID-19 Contact: Nancy Knapp – 207-778-6285. Saturday, May 9 @ 1 – 2 p.m., virtual webinar with Logan Parker: “Nightjars in Maine” (Please note this is a new date for this event) and is free to the public. Please register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maine-nightjar-monitoring-webinar-tickets-103102101160. Instructions for viewing the webinar will be sent by email to those who register.

Wilton Academy Alumni meeting cancelled

WILTON — The Wilton Academy Alumni Reunion for all classes that was scheduled to be held July 14, 2020 at Lafleurs Restaurant in Jay has been cancelled due to Covid-19 regulations and restrictions. We will resume our Wilton Academy Reunion for next year on July 13, 2021. Any questions please contact Barry at 207-897-2787 or Jim at 207-645-3388.

Fayette Central School Pre-K & Kindergarten registration/screening

FAYETTE — Parents who are planning to enroll their child in Kindergarten or Pre-Kindergarten for the 2020/21 school year at Fayette Central School may register their child for Pre-K by contacting the school either by phone or email. Actual screening will be scheduled for a later date. We will keep you informed with updates on plans for screening. To be eligible to start school this fall, a child must be four years of age for Pre-K, and five years of age for Kindergarten, on or before October 15, 2020. Please call the school at 685-4770 or email Ms. Jenkins at [email protected] to register your child.

