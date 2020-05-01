Chad, a male cat, one to three years old: Hi there, my name is Chad. I am a sweet guy when it comes to people, but I’d really prefer to be your only pet.

Dash, a three-year-old, male, Walker Hound: Hello, my name is Dash. I am your typical large hound dog… I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me… I can be guardy with my toys and food until I trust you. I LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule. I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet. Due to my size, I would prefer a house without small children, and I do not do well with cats.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: