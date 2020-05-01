LEWISTON – Theodore E. “Ted” Malier, 70, of Lewiston, passed away April 29, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center.Ted was born in Casco on Jan. 11, 1950, a son of John A. and Grace (Harmon) Malier. He grew up in Casco area and attended school there. He worked for public works, in a local shoe shop, and White Rock Distilleries in Lewiston.Ted enjoyed his family and friends.Surviving are two daughters, Jodi Malier of Troy, Pa., Anita (Malier) Wright and her husband Trinity of Shawnee, Okla.; two sisters, Josephine Malier and her friend Ruth Overrein of Troy, Pa. and Pam Komulainen and her husband Dan of South Paris; six grandchildren, Ashley Wright, Harley Roupp, Philena Wright, Chaboney Dorsey, Emily Dorsey, John Dorsey, Christina Alvarez; 13 great- grandchildren; lots of nieces and nephews; and his special friend Deanna Clifford. He was predeceased by a son, Christopher Malier and a daughter Nicole Malier; four sisters, Dorothy Rolfe, Olive Tripp, Sylvia Swanson and Barbara Gurney, two brothers, John Malier and Patrick Malier.Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco where Ted’s family welcome’s condolences, tributes and kind words on his Tribute Wall at www.hallfuneralhome.net. Because of social gathering size limitations, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

« Previous