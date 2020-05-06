100 Years Ago: 1920

Officers of Auburn Grange want it understood that the all day meeting Saturday will open at 10:30 on the daylight saving time. This of course is one hour earlier than standard time.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Susan Croteau, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alphonse Crotenu of Ispwich Street, Auburn, and Robert Currier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Currier of Manley Road, Auburn, will represent Edward Little High School to the United Nations Pilgrimage for Youth this summer. They will be in New York between July 5 and 11.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Members of the Danville Grange and the Danville Citizens Committee will hold a tree planting ceremony Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in memory of the Oklahoma City bombing victims. A blue spruce will be planted on the lawn of the Grange Hall. The public is invited.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: