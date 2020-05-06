GRAY – Carol of Gray passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Carol was born in Lewiston on Nov. 17, 1953 to Bert and Georgette Morin. Carol graduated from Lewiston High School.Carol proudly served in United States Air Force. She was married to Timothy Phinney on August 1, 1987 and resided in Gray. Carol was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4131 in New Gloucester and the American Legion in Gray, where she enjoyed her Allens Coffee Brandy and laughing with many friends.Carol’s greatest pleasure was spending time with family where there was always plenty of laughter. The time she spent with her pride and joy her son (pumpkin) and his family last summer at camp was very special to her.Carol is survived by her spouse, Tim Phinney; son Scott Biron and his wife Jenn; and her precious granddaughters Maddie and Emma; sisters Joline Gaumont and spouse Roland, Connie Durgin and spouse Brad, brothers Larry Morin and spouse Marlene and Dan Morin and spouse Angie.The family wishes to thank Dr. Lee, Oncologist at Togus VA for his dedication, Dr. Brown and staff at Radiation Oncology at Central Maine Healthcare, and her niece, Lisa Grenier who provided exceptional care for Carol.Celebration of Life will be determined at a later time.

