LOVELL — The Board of Directors of the Lovell Historical Society wish to announce that, after making adjustments due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Organization has and will continue their mission uninterrupted.

President Catherine Stone will remain working four days a week and Director Lou Olmsted will continue to volunteer on alternate days. The doors of the Society will remain open by appointment and the President will continue to field inquires via phone (925-3234), email ([email protected]), and written correspondence (PO Box 166, Lovell, ME 04051).

According to Ms. Stone, “This has been a difficult decision because we expect to suffer financial loses this year. Our Society is supported financially in four ways: contributions, membership dues, summer fund-raisers, and municipal support. Unfortunately, for this year the two summer fund-raisers, which account for one-third of our annual budget, do not appear feasible.”

The Board believes the Society plays an important role in making Lovell such a remarkable town. The quarterly newsletters recount the town’s rich history, and the free services the Society provides year-round for research and education make the organization unique. It was decided that to discontinue those services was not acceptable to the organization’s mission.

The Lovell Historical Society will have a difficult financial time during this pandemic, but, according to the Board, they will survive. They promise the town of Lovell, their members, and their donors to continue the services they have provided in the past – safely and creatively.

