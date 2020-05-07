JAY – Robert Ernest LeBlanc, also called Bob, 87, a resident of Jay, passed away, Wednesday, May 6th at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 29, 1933, in Madison, the son of Dedus Joseph LeBlanc and Rose Anne (Ferland) LeBlanc. Bob graduated from Madison Area Memorial High School in 1950. On October 17, 1953 in Madison, he married Patricia Ann Longley of Anson. Bob served in Korea from 1953-1955. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Maine, Farmington, and his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Maine, Orono in 1961. Bob began his teaching career at Madison Area Memorial High School, served as Principal at the K-12 school in New Sharon, and he was later Principal of Mechanic Falls, Maine. For 17 years (1968-1984), Bob served as Principal at Jay High School (now Spruce Mountain High School in Jay). In retirement, Pat and Bob got pleasure from spending time at their Camp, where swimming, boating, and fishing are activities the family enjoys, particularly when visited by any of the four children, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife Pat and four children: Michael LeBlanc (and Patty O’Keefe), Susan Cornelio (and Dennis Turcotte), Mark LeBlanc, and John LeBlanc (and Michelle LeBlanc). Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA service will be announced at a later date. Interment Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Spruce Mountain High School: Attn: Sports Programs33 Community DriveJay, ME 04239