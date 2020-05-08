I am pleased that there is an excellent choice for the Maine House of Representatives in November: Ken Morse of Norway.

Morse is the perfect candidate for my area. He is a native who understands the needs of agriculture, as he was brought up in the Morse Orchard business in Waterford.

He’s a businessman who understands the needs of small businesses. He started Grassroots Graphics in Norway and ran it successfully for 18 years.

He understands how to get people to work together. He helped organize the Norway Downtown project to revitalize Main Street and served as director of Healthy Oxford Hills for eight years.

He knows how to listen to people and figure out the best way forward.

And with all that experience and know-how, he’s still got the energy and enthusiasm to get things done.

Voters from West Paris, Norway, Waterford or Sweden should vote for Ken Morse.

Judy Green, North Waterford

