Area students graduate from Unity College

UNITY — On May 9, Unity College will celebrate its graduating Class of 2020 through a virtual recognition on its website and Facebook page. Among the graduates to be honored are Veronica Davis, from Minot, who majored in Conservation Law Enforcement; and Bronté Levasseur, from Mechanic Falls, who majored in Captive Wildlife Care and Education.

On Aug. 1, the college will host a large, in-person commencement at its flagship campus at 90 Quaker Hill Road in Unity for graduates who had planned to march at the May Commencement prior to COVID-19. Any graduate who cannot attend the August event is invited to participate in December Commencement on Dec. 18, 2020.

Academy receives gift for financial aid

YARMOUTH — North Yarmouth Academy (NYA) has announced a gift of $100,000 to support need-based student financial aid. This is the second gift in as many years from an anonymous family.

The $100,000 gift will be used to support both current-use financial aid, $25,000, and the North Yarmouth Academy Endowed Fund for Scholarship Assistance, $75,000, which provides need-based aid to deserving students.

Each year, more than 40 percent of NYA families receive need-based financial aid. The academy’s annual expenditure on financial aid represents a huge effort relative to its operating budget.

The academy will commit all proceeds from its upcoming Soirée to meet current and incoming families’ need for financial aid and to ensure faculty have the resources they need to be successful today and into the coming academic year. The 36th annual Soirée will take place virtually on Friday, May 15.

To learn more about gifts to financial aid or the Soirée, contact Director of Development Jennifer Richard, 207-847-5429. For more information on NYA, email [email protected]

Churches to offer Mother’s Day blessings

LEWISTON — Mothers will have several opportunities to receive a special blessing at Maine parishes on Mother’s Day Weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10, Prince of Peace Parish will offer a blessing to all mothers at the conclusion of the parish’s live-streamed Masses Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. on https://princeofpeace.me, www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME and www.youtube.com/channel/UCAkgnGjIZqdxEKC7NMk4I1A.

It may also be received in person at the conclusion of the parking lot Masses at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Geiger, 70 Mount Hope Ave. or at the beginning of the 6:30 p.m. Month of May Rosary and Benediction service in the parking lot of Holy Family Church, 607 Sabbatus St.

For more information, visit the Diocese of Portland Coronavirus Response page at (www.portlanddiocese.org/response-coronavirus).

Council offering cultural, humanities grants

PORTLAND — The Maine Humanities Council invites Maine nonprofit humanities and cultural organizations that are facing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus to apply for rapid-response relief grants of up to $7,500. The grants are provided as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan, via the National Endowment for the Humanities. Applications are due May 15.

“Many of Maine’s grassroots cultural organizations have been deeply affected by the pandemic,” said Hayden Anderson, Maine Humanities Council executive director. “Our aim is to maximize the impact of available CARES Act funding to help support community-based organizations through this difficult period of uncertainty.”

Grants are for general operating support. Eligible organizations include museums, libraries, historic sites, preservation and historical societies and community and cultural organizations with a significant humanities focus. Applications will be reviewed by a panel made up of staff and board members of the Maine Humanities Council and evaluated based on demonstrated need and humanities focus.

The review process will be swift, with notifications beginning June 8. Organizations can visit mainehumanities.org to learn more and apply.

Maine CF supports animal welfare

ELLSWORTH — Maine organizations that support animal welfare have been awarded $110,000 in grants as part of the Maine Community Foundation’s COVID-19 crisis response.

“These 16 grants support animal shelters, humane societies and pet rescue and adoption services across the state that are responding to increased demand for pet food and supplies, increased surrenders and need for sheltering due to the virus and increased need for financial support for medical needs,” said Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee. A complete list is available at www.maine.org.

MaineCF coordinated with the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation to support animal welfare organizations statewide, with all 16 Maine counties represented. The Sewall Foundation supports work in Maine to improve the well being of people, animals and the environment while fostering relationships that strive for social equity and community resilience.

MaineCF also is accepting grant applications now for the Animal Welfare Fund from Maine organizations that address population control for cats and dogs. The deadline for applications is June 1. For application, guidelines and a complete list of 2019 grants, go to www.mainecf.org.

For more information, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Program Officer John Ochira at 1-877-700-6800 or [email protected]

