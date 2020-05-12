LEWISTON – Lillian Marie Bussiere, 91, of Lewiston, passed away on May 3, 2020. She was born on Oct. 13, 1928 in Frenchville to Leonard and Emma (Martin) Gagnon.She married Lionel Bussiere on Oct. 14, 1950. They enjoyed gardening, fishing and taking long drives. They had been married for 66 years when Lionel passed away on March 14, 2017. She spent the last year at Schooner Estates, intending to return home when she regained her strength. She enjoyed going out for breakfast every Saturday morning at The Settlement right up until March when restaurants had to close. She retired from Tambrands in 1990. She is survived by her children, Elaine (Steve) Bickford of Auburn, Terry (Tom) Fortin of Bangor, Ron (Gail) Bussiere of Turner, Pat (Dave) Saucier of Lewiston and David Bussiere of Lewiston; eight grandchildren, Scott (DeeDee) Bickford, Corey (Mark) LaFlamme, Eric (Marie) Bickford, Megan (Jason) Parks, Heather (Paul) Fortin O’Connor, Jon (Jen) Bussiere, Travis (Nicole) Saucier and Aimee Bussiere; six great-grandchildren, Katie Bickford, Kim Bickford, Kyle Bickford, Lauryn Griffey-Parks, Mason Parks and Bradley Cech Bussiere; sisters, Jeanne Chamberland, Pearl Martin, Marianne (Arthur) Thibault, Rita (Frank) Dumont, Aline Michaud; brother, Jerry (Gloria) Gagnon; in-laws, Basia Gagnon and Maurice Lamontagne; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Gerry in 1952 and Phil in 1979; one sister, Theresa Michaud, and three brothers, Claude, Tony and Ben Gagnon. A memorial service will be held when larger groups are permitted to gather. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston ME 04240. Please visit www.thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave condolences to Lillian’s family. If desired,donations can be made toa charity of your choice