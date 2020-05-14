100 Years Ago: 1920

“Do we eat lunch in a shoe factory?” inquired Col. W.F. Jenkins, editor of the Salvation Army War Cry, as he neared Auburn, Saturday noon, and his tone suggested he is a man who will try anything once. It is an honor for Lewiston or Auburn either, to be able to furnish Col, Jenkins with a new experience, because there are few circumstances under which he hasn’t eaten lunch. Col, Jenkins is in Maine In connection with the Salvation Army appeal far rounds, and the only Lewiston and Auburn audience who will hear him are the members of the Rotary Club. The colonel, accompanied by Maj. Widgery, came up from Portland Saturday morning to be present at the luncheon at the Cushman-Hollis Cafeteria, which explained the reason for eating the noon meal in a factory.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Lewiston-Auburn YW Wives group traveled to Portland recently where they were entertained at a casserole supper at the Portland YWCA. Twenty members made the trip and each guest received a gift.

25 Years Ago: 1995

While all of the students at McMahon Elementary School are too young to remember what life was like in the 1970s, this week they are getting a close look into that era of tie-dyed T-shirts, bell-bottom pants and Richard Nixon as president. Since the decade of the 1970s being in the same year that McMahan opened, teachers and administrators chose it as the theme for the school’s week-long anniversary celebration, which begins Monday. This week, every student, teacher, administrator and many parents worked long hours getting ready. Students stretched out in the school’s hallways Thursday in a last minute rush to finish their projects, which ranged from posters listing music, movies, TV shows and from the 1970s and the 1980s to life-size self-portraits donning the fashions of yester-year. Students work will be used to decorate the hall during the celebration.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

