Spanish Masses to be live-streamed in Lewiston

LEWISTON — Live-streamed Masses celebrated in Spanish are now available each weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., a Maine native who has returned to the state to serve in the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Hispanic Ministry, will celebrate Masses in Spanish via live stream at 5:30 p.m. each Saturday from the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. All are welcome to participate in the Masses, which will be live-streamed on the Prince of Peace Parish Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME, https://princeofpeace.me and YouTube.

Fr. Kevin Upham, parochial vicar of the Portland peninsula and island parishes, will celebrate Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m. Sundays, May 17 and 31, from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. All are welcome to participate from home via live stream at www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral or www.portlandiocese.org/online-Mass.

College to hold virtual commencement

FAIRFIELD — Kennebec Valley Community College will host its 50th commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be held virtually at https://www.kvcc.me.edu/, as well as broadcast on local access television on CTV-7 Augusta and CATV-11 Madison. The college will confer 377 degrees and certificates to the class of 2020.

