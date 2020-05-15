AUBURN – Elsie (known to her friends as Alberta) Murphy, 92, died on May 12, 2020 at Hospice House in Auburn after a brief illness.Alberta was born on June 10, 1927 in Allentown, Md. to the late Ellis and Elise Mae Willett. She married Maurice Wilton Wheeler in 1946 and they had a son, Wayne Maurice Wheeler. After Wilton’s untimely passing, she married Lewis Murphy and they shared 57 happy years together.Alberta retired from the US Postal Service and she and Lewis moved to Auburn in 1996 to be closer to family. She loved living with her daughter and son-in law and greatly enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents and husbands, Alberta was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Wheeler; brother Guy Willett and sisters Evelyn Abell and Aurilee Maddox.Alberta is survived by her daughter Mary Ann Emmert, son-in-law Rick Emmert; grandchildren, Anthony (wife Renay) and Corey (wife Serena) Emmert; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Savana, Julian, Kai and Asher Emmert as well as soon-to-be-born baby Reese Emmert. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

