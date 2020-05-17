Why do people always blame President Trump when things go wrong?

Everybody should take responsibility to not waste money on frivolities, illicit drugs, smoking, boozing, gambling, etc., and pay bills they owe.

Hospital administrators should see to it that their hospitals have the equipment needed for emergencies — before they happen.

When every business is in lockdown, how can needed equipment be made or shipped? Companies that make necessary supplies should have been allowed to remain open, with certain precautions in place.

Funeral parlors should have been able to bury the dead, lest a worse pandemic takes place, especially if people died of the coronavirus.

What the United States needs is common sense.

Where is it?

Gabrielle De Moras, Lewiston

