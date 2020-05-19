LEWISTON – Fern Hodge Hannon, 95, passed away on May 14, 2020, at St Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion where she had been a resident for the past three years. Fern was born on August 15, 1924, in Dixfield, the second child and only girl to Merle H and Eva (Merrill) Hodge. Fern and her family moved to Canton at an early age. Fern’s father passed away suddenly when she was 8-years-old, leaving her mother to bring up five children by herself. She attended school in Canton and graduated from Canton High School class of 1941. On September 8, 1945, she married Harry “Bo” Hannon and they made their home in West Peru until moving to Canton in the early 1970s. In 1986 they sold their home and moved across the street to the home where Fern grew up with her family where she resided for the next 31 years.Beginning in 1974 her husband Bo went to work as caretaker for families owning camps at Cupsupitc and Kennebago Lakes, they spent the next 20 years in the summers camping in Rangeley, Cupsuptic and eventually at their own camp on Kennebago.She is survived by her son James and daughter-in-law Tamara of Idahou, Texas, grandson Brendon (Alyssa) Hannon of Lubbock, Texas. and great-grandchildren, Abby and Broly of Lubbock, Texas; sister-in-law, Grace Hodge of Old Orchard Beach, Maine.She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years and four brothers, Merle Jr., Stanwood, Harold and James.Special thanks for excellent care that was given by Pauline Bussiere, Victoria Waite, Roberta Brown and Gary Dougherty at her home before moving to Lewiston.Due to current restrictions a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Interment will be at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld St., Dixfield. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at http://www.wilesrc.com

