AREA — Due to the uncertainly of the future coronavirus limits on the size of gatherings allowed, the annual NHS Alumni Banquet scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020 has been cancelled. The NHS Alumni Committee’s current plan is to honor the classes missed in 2020 along with the classes to be honored at the NHS Alumni Banquet in 2021.

Tentatively the 2021 NHS Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021. Please let your fellow NHS grads and students know about the cancellation. Also please e-mail me at [email protected] with any postal or e-mail change of address – to update the NHS Alunmi rosters! Hope to see you next year.

