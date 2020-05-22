LEWISTON – Don R. Berube, 58, died unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday May 16, 2020. Don was born on May 30, 1961, to Raymond and Mildred Berube.Don was a proud Eagle Scout in his early years, followed by 16 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps and Army Reserves. He was an honor graduate of boot camp and survived the bombing of Beruit in 1983 and Operation Desert Storm in 1991. Don was awarded three bronze stars and a Purple Heart for his service.Don loved spending time with friends and family, going to rock concerts and playing softball. He was active in a local dart league and was an avid sports fan.Don was predeceased by his wife Carol in 2012.He is survived by his parents Raymond and Mildred; brothers Dean and David Berube, sister Susan Wiles; daughter Courtney Wilson, three stepchildren Matthew, Crystal and Tabatha Aube; six grandchildren; and companion Aleesha Needham.Services to be held in July 2020.