TURNER – James “Jim” M. Niemi, 49, died suddenly at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Jim was born to Paul and Sharon Niemi on Dec. 2, 1970 in Lewiston.He grew up and was educated in Turner, where he also resided. Jim was an incredibly hard worker and took pride in his many successful businesses. Jim loved wheeling and dealing and he was always looking for the next great find. If there was a new toy advertised he just had to have it. He loved motorcycles, trucks (as long as it wasn’t a Ford), side by sides, snowmobiles and vintage cars. Jim had such a way with people and knew almost everyone so when he was done with one new toy, he would easily have someone in his circle who wanted to buy it.Jim loved to laugh and be with friends and family. He was always the life of the party and loved to raise hell. If he cared about you, he’d do anything for you and you’d be able to count on him at the drop of a hat… you know who you are.He also loved doing projects around the house with his Dad. According to his Mom, Jim was always on the go from the day he was born and when he met the love of his life, Megan, 10 years ago he called his Mom right away and told her she was the one. Sharon couldn’t believe her son was actually ready to settle down. When Jim finally was ready to ask Megan, he showed the ring to his Mom and when she asked him what he would do if Megan said no, Jim replied, “I’ll just have to beg her.” Luckily, Megan said yes and they were married on Jan. 27, 2018. Jim is survived by his wife Megan; his parents, Sharon and Paul; his children, Ashley, (we’d also like to mention Ashley’s mom, Sara), Asa and Matthew Niemi, his daughter, Nicole Poulin and her husband Brian; his in-laws, Karen Berube and her wife Denise Marcoux, his father-in-law, Greg Pettengill and his wife Michelle; grandchildren, Braxton, Brayden and Bridget; siblings, Carol Rivard and her husband Mike, Paul Niemi Jr and his companion Laura Peters; sisters-in-law, Darcy Letourneau and her husband Bryan, Emily Paione and her fiancé Kaleb, and Carly Pettengill, brothers-in-law Chris and Steve Webster, and Conner Pettengill; nieces, Crystal and Amanda Rivard, Tasha Roderick and Madeline Niemi, nephews, Trent Letourneau, Troy Leach, and Michael and Steve Rivard. He is also survived by many close friends that were like family to him and his dog Hank. Jim was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Eli and Elva Niemi, maternal grandparents, Paul and Vivian Coolong; his sister, Laurie Delano; and two of his best friends, Frank Walton and Jason Gora; and his beloved dog Jax.

