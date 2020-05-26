Diana Rubito, foreground, plays with her son, Bryce, under the afternoon sun Tuesday at a quiet Crescent Beach in Auburn. “Usually there are a lot more people out here working on their early tans, but nobody seems to be out anywhere these days. Worst I’ve seen in the 53 years I’ve been here, but we’ll be open whenever it’s not raining. I hope it picks up soon.” owner Linwood Andrews said as he sat in the shade waiting for customers at the private beach on Taylor Pond. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

auburn maine, coronavirus
