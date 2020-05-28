LEWISTON – Alice Auger Jacques, 89, of Lewiston died Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, peacefully with loving family by her side.She was born in Auburn on May 7, 1931, the youngest of nine children born to Arthur J and Amanda St Pierre Auger. Alice was raised and educated in Auburn. On October 31, 1959, she married Jean L Jacques and together raised their six children in Lewiston. She had a love for life, family, cooking, nature; from fishing, walking, boating bird watching and enjoying the scenery first at Lake Auburn growing up and later at their camp on Sand Pond Tacoma Lakes, which eventually became their home. She especially enjoyed watching and calling to the loons. She was a loving devoted wife, mother and Memere who will be dearly missed. She will be fondly remembered for her signature smile, kind heart and gentle caring nature. She made every holiday special; from her hand-crafted Easter eggs and holiday cupcakes to her lobster stew and sugar cookies at Christmas to her hand-crafted Christmas tree ornaments for the grandchildren, to be treasured for years to come. Maple taffy on snow together in the spring was always enjoyable. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and she was always eager to not only spend time with them, but to offer lessons on cooking, canning, sewing and fishing. She truly led by example and was very strong in her love of God and Catholic faith. She is survived by her children; Daniel Jacques and wife Lori of Greene, Raymond Jacques of Wilton, Louise Tirabassi of Lewiston, Diane Gunderson of Florida and Linda Fisher and husband Bob of New Auburn; one sister, Anna Siteman of Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Jean in July 2018 and son, David in July 1983, four sisters, Alma Boisvert, Aline Comeau, Antonia Nadeau and Alexina Theberge; three brothers, Arthur Auger, Alphonse Auger and Andre “Duke” Auger.You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories of Alice by visiting the online guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.Services are under the care of The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston, ME. 04240 207-784-4584