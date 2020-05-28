HEBRON – Frank (Mike) M. Walton Jr. died at his home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Frank was born in Lewiston March, 16 1961, to Charlotte and Frank Walton Sr.He grew up in Auburn and attended Auburn schools as well as CMVTI. Frank worked for many years as a pipefitter until later in life when he decided to join the pool industry. Thanks to Jim Niemi, one of his best friends, and his brother by choice, he formed a new passion and many new friendships. Frank always enjoyed the outdoors. He loved camping, white water rafting, hiking with cousins and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed the peacefulness of reading a good book and cooking. Frank’s absolute favorite pastime was being with his family. That’s what mattered most. Family dinners, BBQ’s, camping trips, weeks at camp, trips to Florida or South Carolina, it didn’t matter, as long as his grandchildren were there. There were not too many weekends, that his #1 sidekick, his granddaughter, Amelia, wasn’t by his side.Frank is survived by his children, Nicole Delisle and her husband James, Tim McKenzie, Katie Travers and her husband Scott, and Kate Edwards; grandchildren, Amelia, Z, Gage, Devan (Tonka), Phoenix (Ziggy), Destanee, Emma, Owen, Connor, Madi; siblings, Patty McKenzie, David Walton and his wife Penny, Mike Walton and his wife Margie Decker; brothers by choice Pete Danforth, Dennis Westleigh.He is also survived by many cousins and relatives and close friends that he thought of like family. He was predeceased by his parents, Charlotte and Frank Walton Sr., and dear friend, Jason Gora Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

