AUBURN – Pauline (Chicoine) Coombs, long time resident of Livermore Falls, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Clover Living Center at the age of 97. She was a “greatest generation” wife and mother, who partnered with her husband, Kenneth Coombs in raising a family and operating a business.Pauline was born on June 9, 1922, in her parent’s house, the daughter of John and Olivine Chicoine, in Livermore Falls. She was a proud graduate of St. Rose of Lima School, and a 1940 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Ken in 1941 and they were married for 61 years until his death in 2002.Pauline was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, all while being a full contributor to her husband’s automotive business, Livermore Falls Fire Department , Blue Falcons Drum and Bugle Corp and other exploits. She was a communicant of St Rose of Lima Church, a member of Children of Mary, the President of the Livermore Falls Fireman’s Auxiliary, as well as of the American Legion Auxiliary George Bunton Post 10, the VFW Auxiliary, Frank L. Mitchell Post 3335, and other Livermore Falls and Jay citizen groups. She was employed through the years at Pomerleau’s Market; Wilson Dollar Stores; New England Creamery; and the Otis Mill. More importantly, she was a major influence on her husband Ken’s business where she “did the books”.She loved family reunions and getting together with her children and nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She loved to travel and with Ken, visited many places from Maine to California and Hawaii. Together, they loved to “road trip” all over the US (to visit family and friends) and they were notorious for short “mystery rides” that lasted seven or eight hours and touched several states or provinces. They enjoyed 20 years of retirement life in Deltona, Fla., before returning to Livermore Falls in 2002.She was predeceased by her husband Ken; her parents John and Olivine; six brothers, Raymond, Robert, Donald, Normand, Clarence, and Lawrence (Chicoine); and son-in-law, Carroll Page.She is survived by three daughters and one son. Louise Page of Livermore, Jeanne and Albert Chretien, of Ladson, SC, Judy Simonson (Mike Lachance) of Winthrop, and son Michael and Mary Coombs of Tega Cay, SC. Also, adopted sister, Patty Libby, and a newer “adopted daughter”, Doris Herrick, a loving roommate in residential living. Also, one grandson John (Heidi) Chretien, seven granddaughters, Diane (Mark) Sundquist, Debra Pittman, Denise (James) Langlin, Julie (Brian) Smith, Kathryn Coombs (Justin Saksenberg), Claire Coombs, and Olivia Simonson; 11 great-grandchildren (that she loved), Ciera, Brianne, Nicholas, Connor, Michael, Matthew, Alexandria, Carolynn, Jonathan, Addison and Madeline; and two, “great-greats”, Molly and Maggie Langlin. She also adored stepgranddaughters, Brenda Latham, Marcia Mitchell, Debra Pease; and seven stepgreat -grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, Sophia, Billy, Laura, Derek, Adel. Also, she kept track of and loved many other nieces and nephews, and cousins and their kids: (You know who you are.)Mrs. Coombs mission for her children was to lovingly, gently, but clearly prepare them to live happy, fulfilled, independent lives. She accomplished that beautifully. And she remained a loving, wise and trusted “presence” in their lives throughout her 97 years. In that way, she will always be with us.Special thanks to the staff at Clover HealthCare, Donagel and Dublin Units, and Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice. A remembrance or honorary service will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comArrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the activity account at:Clover Manor Dublin Unit440 Minot Ave.Auburn, ME, 04210 or:Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

