POTSDAM, NY — David Rich of Norway, is set to graduate magna cum laude from SUNY Potsdam with both a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degree in Archaeological Studies and Business Administration.

The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognize David and the nearly 900 candidates for graduation with a special virtual Commencement celebration, on Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m.

The SUNY Potsdam Class of 2020 will be honored in an online ceremony and watch party on the traditional Commencement day, until the College is able to safely hold an in-person event honoring all of this year’s bachelor’s and master’s graduates at a later date.

During Commencement, SUNY Potsdam honors students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during that calendar year. To learn more about Commencement at SUNY Potsdam, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/commencement.

About SUNY Potsdam:

Founded in 1816, The State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges — and the oldest institution within SUNY. Now in its third century, SUNY Potsdam is distinguished by a legacy of pioneering programs and educational excellence. The College currently enrolls approximately 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students. Home to the world-renowned Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam is known for its challenging liberal arts and sciences core, distinction in teacher training and culture of creativity. To learn more, visit http://www.potsdam.edu.

