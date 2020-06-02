TURNER — An Auburn man who was injured Friday in a single-vehicle crash that killed an 18-year old local woman remains in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center, according to hospital staff.

Spencer Dowd, 19, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center early Friday morning after the car he was driving struck a utility pole and rolled over beside Route 4.

According to Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne, a deputy was parked on Route 4 when a 2006 4-door Honda Accord went by at about 2:50 a.m. at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles. The deputy attempted to catch up with the car with lights and siren on, but it failed to pull over. The car continued south and nearly struck a Maine State Police trooper’s vehicle, which was traveling north, according to Gagne.

Before the deputy or trooper could catch the speeding car, Dowd lost control by North Shore Drive and the car went off the east side of the highway, striking and breaking a utility pole, then rolled over.

Julie Beaucage, 18, of Turner, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene, while Dowd and passenger Keegan Pelletier, 19, of Auburn were taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

Dowd and Pelletier had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Turner Fire Department.

Pelletier was discharged from the hospital over the weekend, according to hospital staff.

Gagne said Tuesday that there were no updates and that the accident remains under investigation.

